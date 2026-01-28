DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have identified the three car burglary suspects who, they said, went into a lake in Deerfield Beach in an overnight crash that claimed the lives of two of them.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office identified the lone survivor as 21-year-old Pledidson Jeansam Philibert and the deceased as 22-year-old Weekenley Felix and 20-year-old Ashly Rosier.

Philibert appeared in bond court, Wednesday morning, He faces five counts of burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and three counts of conspire to commit burglary of an unoccupied conveyance.

The suspect’s court appearance comes as investigators were seen canvassing the residential neighborhood near the Deer Creek Golf Club where the crash took place.

Questions still remain a day after divers pulled the bodies of Felix and Rosier from the lake, and crews removed their getaway vehicle, a white SUV, from the water.

“Bodies being dragged out of your backyard, it’s kind of terrifying, you know,” said area resident Isabella Gauvry.

Investigators said the SUV was carrying all three suspects when it plunged into the water.

Only Philibert would make it out alive. He was later seen on surveillance video trying to hide from deputies before he eventually gave up.

“I heard all that commotion. I’m like, ‘Something’s really wrong,'” said an area resident.

BSO detectives said it all started when someone called 911 to report cars being broken into along Deer Creek Emerald Way West, just before 4 a.m. on Tuesday.

“Black male, mask on, last seen wearing black with white sneakers and a black jacket,” said a 911 dispatcher in radio transmissions.

Dominic Critelli said his wife was one of the trio’s many victims.

“Evidently, somebody was breaking into vehicles,” he said. “Her car, she looked into her car, and everything was all over the seats.”

When deputies arrived to the neighborhood, they said, the suspects took off, and that’s when their SUV crashed into the lake.

“If you don’t know the neighborhood, he might have speeded down that road, and it goes right into the lake,” said an area resident.

After Philibert was taken into custody, divers descended upon the lake to search for the two missing suspects. They eventually recovered the bodies a few hours apart, along with the vehicle.

“That’s somebody’s life that just got completely derailed, because of what?” said Gauvry.

“It’s just a sad thing. Running away and end up in the lake,” said Critelli.

Philibert’s bond was set at $22,000.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.