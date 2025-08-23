TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives monitoring a narcotics suspect in the parking lot of a Tamarac hotel found a suspect’s 10-month-old son inside his car in addition to illegal drugs, authorities said.

The sound of screeching tires echoed throughout the parking lot of the Extended Stay America Suites along West Commercial Boulevard, Thursday evening.

Witnesses pulled out their cellphones to record the wild face-off between undercover detectives and Jamarr Moorman.

“There was smoke, there were cops. Like, it was crazy,” said witness Leilani Brown.

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives were keeping tabs on Moorman. They watched the narcotics suspect back into a spot toward the back of the hotel.

Investigators said this is a well-known spot for drugs and crime. and because of their training, they determined that Moorman was acting like someone who was ready to deal.

But detectives would find more than illegal substances. They later found out his son was in the back seat during all of this.

According to Moorman’s arrest report, someone tipped off BSO’s North Lauderdale Crime Suppression Team about the 27-year-old suspect, saying he’s well-known for moving fentanyl and crack cocaine in the city and using different car rentals to try to get away with it.

That’s why detectives were at the hotel on Thursday.

Authorities said the reason they stopped Moorman was for having tinted side windows, which is illegal in Florida.

That’s when, they said, the suspect tried getting away from them and slammed into BSO vehicles.

Many people who were nearby heard the takedown and saw it go down.

“The guy came out the car. The cops were screaming. They had him in handcuffs, so I knew something serious was happening,” said Brown.

Moorman didn’t get away because detectives cornered him.

When they got in the vehicle, detectives found a gun, drugs and his 10-month old son.

“All of that with a child in the car is, I’m just going to say insane, because that is insane. I am dumbfounded right now,” said Brown.

