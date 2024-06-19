FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Local foundations are helping some graduating seniors get ready for their next chapter in life.

Some Broward County students received a boost during “Senior Send-Off”.

Destination Dorm and other sponsors delivered starter packs of college dorm essentials to students who had housing problems during their senior year of high school. Items included laptops, printers, mattress sheets and shower essentials.

Meryl Raff and Jamie Corace are a mother-and-daughter duo and the brains behind Destination Dorm.

“There’s a lot of kids out there who are going to college, who need that help and this gives them a fresh start,” said Raff

Around 100 students lined up at a family resource center in Fort Lauderdale to pick up the goods. Several students found a sense of security after getting the donation.

“This encourages so many people, who you know are just going to college and just don’t maybe don’t have a lot of material yet, they’re feeling maybe shorthanded and this is like a little boost that I feel like a lot of people don’t really get and I’m really appreciative that we we’re chosen to be a part of it,” said Alexio Henfield, a donation recipient.

“It just gives me a sense of relief knowing that I have all these things and it feels like I’m gonna be supported throughout school,” said Jalisa Day, another donation recipient.

But not only did the students receive their care package, but some were specially selected for scholarships.

“From DeLuca and all of us at Broward Education Foundation, not only are you getting the laptop and CSC. You’re also getting a printer and a four-year scholarship for $10,000,” said one foundation worker.

The students said the money is helping them secure a good future.

“I think it’s amazing, I can pay my tuition hopefully and then go along with my future plans that I have,” said Ben Garcon, a scholarship recipient.

The co-founders said there’s one thing that fills their hearts most of all.

“We’ve received pictures of kids when they furnish their dorm rooms and that is the most exciting thing to see their faces with their completed dorm rooms,” said Raff.

Many of the graduating seniors are staying in Florida as they start their college journeys.

