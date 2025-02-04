PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Plans for a public memorial honoring the 17 victims of the 2018 Parkland school shooting have moved forward with the selection of a final design.

Artist Gordon Huether’s design was announced Tuesday for what will become the memorial honoring the victims.

“We are deeply humbled and honored to have been selected to create the Memorial for the victims of the Parkland school shooting,” Huether said in a press release. “We believe this memorial will be a place where friends, families and the community can come together to honor and remember those lives taken in this senseless tragedy. This memorial is not only inspired by love for the victims, their families and the Parkland community but is also inspired by the beautiful site on which the memorial is planned to be located.”

Huether’s design features concentric circles with a central fountain and seating, surrounded by 17 limestone obelisks, each honoring a victim: Alyssa Alhadeff, Scott Beigel, Martin Duque Anguiano, Nicholas Dworet, Aaron Feis, Jaime Guttenberg, Chris Hixon, Luke Hoyer, Cara Loughran, Gina Montalto, Joaquin Oliver, Alaina Petty, Meadow Pollack, Helena Ramsay, Alex Schachter, Carmen Schentrup and Peter Wang.

The obelisks will display the victims’ names and personal details, while a poem will be engraved into the plaza. Shade structures will provide relief from the sun, casting unique shadows throughout the day.

Seventeen royal palm trees and an outer seating wall will complete the memorial’s circular design.

The memorial will be built within a 150-acre nature preserve on the border of Coral Springs and Parkland.

Fundraising efforts are currently underway to support its construction. Click here if you would like to donate.

