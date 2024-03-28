FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed new legislation ending some restrictions on purchasing wine in the state.

DeSantis signed bill HB-583 on Thursday at a news conference at the Wine Watch shop in Fort Lauderdale.

The new legislation will allow wine to be sold in larger containers, in sizes up to 15-liter glass bottles, or about four gallons.

Current law prevents the sale of wine in containers larger than one gallon with an exemption for reusable containers, but DeSantis mentions people have been working around the restriction already.

“I think you could have ordered that online, right, to be delivered, so there were ways that you could do – so there was really no public policy reason why we should have this regulation, and this is a regulation that was something that had been in place for many, many decades,” said DeSantis.

The bill earlier this year passed in the Florida state House unanimously, with a nearly unanimous vote in the state Senate.

“I knew that we had to work with the Legislature to ensure that Florida was living up to those great traditions,” said DeSantis. “And so, what they were able to do in the Legislature is look at laws in the state of Florida that were just anachronistic, that were not good for businesses like this, and not good for Florida consumers.”

DeSantis then shifted the news conference to the legislation’s author, Florida State Rep. Chip LaMarca.

LaMarca explained the tough process the bill had to go through in order to reach the governor’s desk, as well as the importance of wine culture for Italian Americans.

“What we’ve orchestrated here, when I said, ‘Get some folks here, friends and family,’ but more importantly, this is an Italian-owned business, Italian American governor, an Italian American state representative,” said LaMarca, “so wine is a big part of our culture, whether it’s the American side or the Italian side.”

The new law is set to go into effect July 1.

