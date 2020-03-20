DeSantis orders all entertainment venues, restaurants, beaches to close in Broward and Palm Beach

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed an executive order to close all entertainment venues and beaches in both Broward and Palm Beach counties as COVID-19 cases surge.

The order directed movie theaters, concert venues, auditoriums, playhouses, bowling alleys, arcades, gyms, fitness studios and beaches close until at least March 31. It may be extended if deemed necessary.

Restaurants, bars, clubs and any other business that serves alcohol and/or food with a seating capacity of more than 10 must also close.

Pickup and delivery services may still continue for those businesses.

“These closures shall remain in effect in accordance with the President’s “15 Days to Slow the Spread,'” a statement read.

As of 11 a.m., Friday, there have been 124 positive cases in Broward and 34 in Palm Beach.

Read the order: EO 20-70

