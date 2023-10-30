PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis addressed antisemitism in the Sunshine State during a local stop, just hours after some members of the Jewish community were hit by hate.

The governor spoke before hundreds of people Sunday morning at the Teach Florida Annual Legislative Breakfast in Davie.

“These last few weeks have been a very difficult time — for the world, of course for Israel, but for many people in the United States and very, very many people here in the state of Florida,” he said.

DeSantis discussed the rise of antisemitic incidents in South Florida during his speech.

“We immediately acted to activate Florida Highway Patrol Quick Response Force,” he said. “We mobilized those resources to provide security to our Jewish institutions: our day schools, our synagogues.”

Less than 24 hours before DeSantis’ appearance, a group of children yelled slurs outside Kol Tikvah synagogue in Parkland as they rode by on bicycles.

Leaders of the synagogue addressed their congregation in a message, writing in part, “Approximately 3-5 individuals believed to be teenagers shouted ‘Death to Jews’ as they rode by the synagogue on bicycles. A small handful of our congregants were subjected to obscenities. These individuals never stopped their bicycles or set foot on our property. The incident lasted less than 20 seconds in total. At this point, we do not know who these individuals are.”

U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz, who represents Florida’s 23rd congressional district, said in a statement, “No doubt ‘kill the Jews’ is something these kids on bicycles saw on TikTok or Instagram … our country has been infiltrated by antisemitism and hatred.”

It’s hatred that sadly has been intensified by the war in the Middle East. Three antisemitic messages were found scrawled in Monterra, a gated community in Cooper City, Oct. 21.

One of the messages read, “I am Muslim, and say: kill all Jews.” Another read, “By Allah, free Gaza, kill all Jews.”

“You know in 2023, kids have to come into our Hebrew school or our synagogue services and see an armed guard, and it’s really sad,” said Rabbi Adi Goodman wit the Chabad at Monterra.

Security across multiple South Florida institutions, including houses of worship, has been increased as hate crimes continue to rise across the country.

“Jews around the world are being attacked. Jews around the world are being threatened,” said Maor Elbaz-Starinsky, Consul General of Israel in Miami. “We have to go through this as a community — not only as a Jewish community, not only as Jewish people — as a community, to fight, to fight Hamas, to fight the terrorists, to fight the antisemites.”

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.