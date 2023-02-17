FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A large police presence was near the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport following a deputy-involved shooting.

The scene happened off of the property along the west side of the airport on Perimeter Road, Friday morning.

A Mercedes was the focus of the investigation as it was riddled with bullets.

7News captured bullet holes in the windshield of the vehicle and on the driver’s side door.

According to officials, deputies had a shootout with a suspect around 5 a.m., before they ran away and carjacked an unoccupied Broward County Shuttle Bus.

The suspect removed the bus driver and fled the area.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were on the scene and blocked off the area to investigate as they canvassed the area for witnesses and surveillance videos.

Due to this incident, several surrounding roads were blocked off therefore, drivers should seek an alternate route and expect delays.

