POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) responded to a shooting in Pompano Beach that left on person dead before deputies were forced to open fire on the shooter.

At around 11:27 p.m. Wednesday, authorities arrived at the scene near the 3200 block of West Copans Road in Pompano Beach where they found an armed suspect after reports of a man being shot.

Once deputies made contact with the suspect, the shooter shot at the officers, forcing law enforcement to fire back. After an exchange of gunfire, the armed individual was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigations revealed that the armed individual had shot and killed his co-worker. Both men involved were employees at Broward County Mass Transit.

BSO crime scene, homicide and internal affairs detectives are on scene investigating the homicide that occurred before the deputy-involved shooting.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the fatal deputy-involved shooting portion of this incident. Three deputies were placed on administrative assignment as it is BSO policy whenever a deputy- involved shooting occurs.

