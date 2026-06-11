PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A former Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy is being honored decades after a day on the job changed his life forever.

Maury Hernandez was shot in the line of duty while serving the Town of Pembroke Park back in 2007.

Officials said he conducted a routine traffic stop on a speeding motorist. The motorcyclist led Hernandez on a foot pursuit that ended in a confrontation. In an attempt to evade arrest, the gunman turned around and fired twice at Hernandez, striking him in the head.

He was 28 years old at the time and had been in the force for eight years.

The shooting left him permanently disabled, partially paralyzed on his left side, and unable to work, according to town officials.

“Whereas Deputy Hernandez suffered traumatic brain injury, partially paralyzed as a result of the injury he received,” said a Pembroke Park commissioner during Wednesday’s meeting.

On Wednesday, decades after the incident, he was recognized during a commission’s meeting for his sacrifice and dedication to the town and the local police department.

Officials recognized Aug. 6 as “Maury Hernandez Day.”

“By virtue of the authority vested in them, by the Town of Pembroke Park, you hereby proclaim Aug. 6, 2026, as Maury Hernandez Day,” said a town official.

Now, at 47 years old, Hernandez said his recovery has been extensive and that he continues going to therapy every day. He is grateful for the support of his family, friends, and even strangers.

“To be where I’m at today, the credit goes to everyone I’ve had around me,” said Hernandez.

The former deputy said he doesn’t deserve the recognition.

“When I think about it, I don’t think I deserve something of this magnitude, but I’m very honored.”

But Daniel DeCoursey, the town’s chief of police, disagrees, saying it’s the least the town can do for him. It was the chief’s idea when he joined the department in 2024.

“The man, basically, put his life on the line for the citizens of Pembroke Park and subsequently was injured in doing so, and actually an injury that did not let him come back to work full time in a career that he loved, that he was very good at,” said DeCoursey.

Hernandez said that nowadays he doesn’t think about the 2007 incident much and lives by the motto of pressing on and thinking about the future, something he says he teaches his son.

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