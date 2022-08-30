FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies are still looking for answers after a car chase in Fort Lauderdale.

They detained six people but later released them after not having “probable cause.”

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were among several law enforcement agencies that chased after a blue Alfa Romeo, Monday afternoon, from the Aventura area to Lauderhill.

Miami-Dade Police surveilled the vehicle via helicopter after a home burglary in Miami-Dade.

Meanwhile, a Boyton Beach detective was following the vehicle after a robbery at the Boca Town Center Mall, Sunday.

7Skyforce captured the car speeding throughout Broward County.

Residents of an apartment building were unable to go into their homes while officers investigated the area after the suspects bailed out in front of the building and ran into it.

Several suspects had been detained and questioned, but they were later released.

The investigations into the thefts continue.

