OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities took guns and drugs off the street and arrested a man during a crime crackdown in Broward County.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office seized three dozen firearms and narcotics, including ecstasy and cocaine, during a bust in an unspecified location in Oakland Park, Tuesday.

Deputies took 24-year-old Brent Valley into custody. He is suspected of distributing the guns and drugs to gang members in Broward.

Valley faces several charges, including armed trafficking of oxycodone.

