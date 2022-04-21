CENTRAL BROWARD, Fla. (WSVN) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help to locate a 38-year-old woman from unincorporated Central Broward.

Shauna Allen was last seen Monday, at approximately 6:30 p.m., near the 1100 block of Northwest 30th Terrace.

Allen stands about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a camouflage hat, an unknown shirt and gray pants.

Allen is believed to be driving an 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan in the color orange with a Florida tag of 77BDPR.

According to Allen’s family, the 38-year-old suffers from bipolar disorder and is not taking her medication.

Anyone with information on Allen’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number 954-764- HELP (4357).

