Deputies search for serial robber at North Lauderdale Walmart

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies need help searching for a man accused of being a serial shoplifter with the help of another crook at a Walmart in North Lauderdale.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said crooks have made it a habit to visit the same Walmart Supercenter not to shop, but to steal.

Crooks have hit a Walmart near West McNab Road and Southwest 81st Avenue at least five times in the last month and a half. The first time was on Sept. 11.

The man walked in, filled a cart, and left without paying. Less than two weeks later, he did it again.

“He goes into the electronics department, to the household department, and takes anything from small light switches to large TVs to even a hoverboard and kid’s ATV, puts it into a shopping cart and then exits out the back of the Walmart,” said BSO spokesperson Miranda Grossman.

Cameras show the man pulling up in a white Nissan Altima. The first time, he got away with two television sets. The next time, he came with a woman, filling a cart with $2,000 worth of clothes and toys.

They came back a week later for two more TVs. This time, they left in a red Chevrolet Equinox.

Officials hope someone recognizes one or both and can help them crack the case.

“The surveillance video shows every time that this thief comes into the Walmart,” Grossman said. “At least two of the times, he’s wearing bright red shoes. Maybe someone recognizes those shoes.”

Investigators said they hit the store five times, taking more than $3,000 worth of merchandise.

If you have any information on these robbers, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

