Deputies are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 44-year-old man.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said Brian Armistead was last seen at 9 a.m. on Aug. 18 near the 3800 block of North Dixie Highway in Oakland Park.

He stands 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He is bald and has blue eyes, according to detectives.

Anyone with information on Armistead’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

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