OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a 31-year-old woman who went missing in Oakland Park.

According to BSO, Christly Alerte was last seen around 2 a.m. Wednesday near the 300 block of Northwest 40th Court.

Deputies said Alerte is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs around 115 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Alerte was last seen driving her white 2010 Mercedes C300 with Florida tag RYHD31.

Her family told investigators that Alerte lives with a mental illness that requires medication.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact BSO Det. Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or at the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764- HELP (4357).

