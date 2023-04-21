POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies are searching for a missing teen in Pompano Beach.

Kyla Samaria Ja’khi Waldo was last seen Sunday on Southwest 15th Street and West McNab Road.

She stands about 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 171 pounds.

The 17-year-old was last seen wearing multi-colored pajamas.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call 954-764-HELP.

