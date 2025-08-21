DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a 41-year-old woman reported missing from Deerfield Beach.

Detectives said Danila Ferreira-Navarro was last seen around 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 16, in the 5300 block of Northeast Fifth Terrace.

She is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, about 135 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Ferreira-Navarro was last seen driving a 2020 black BMW with Florida tag BZ70CZ, according to investigators.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or call the sheriff’s office non-emergency line at 954-764-HELP (4357).

