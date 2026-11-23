POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies found a mobile home vacant after an hours-long investigation in Pompano Beach.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies surrounded the home at Holiday Village Mobile Home Park, located along the 1700 block of Southwest Sixth Drive, near South Dixie Highway, Monday morning.

Deputies responded to reports of a domestic disturbance at the mobile home.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, capturing a large police presence.

After investigating thoroughly, deputies said they cleared the home after finding it vacant.

Additional details into the situation remains unknown.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.