TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - The search for a man came to a close after Broward Sheriff’s Office authorities located the 64-year-old who went missing from Tamarac.

Robert Jackson Jr. was last seen Saturday, at around 11 a.m. in the area of 8105 N.W. 73rd Ave. in Tamarac. He was also last seen driving a 2008 white Mercedes-Benz C-Class.

Jackson’s family said he has a medical condition that requires medication.

According to detectives, Jackson was located Tuesday evening and has been reunited with his family.

