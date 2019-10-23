Deputies: Lauderdale Lakes teen stabbed in back by brother

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A 14-year-old boy from Lauderdale Lakes has been taken to the hospital after his 12-year-old brother, police said, allegedly stabbed him in the back.

The incident occurred at the Royal Point Apartments building at 3600 NW 21st St., at around 3 p.m., Wednesday.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene when the call came in regarding the stabbing incident.

7News cameras showed the victim appearing alert and awake but in pain on the stretcher as Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue rushed him into Broward Health Medical Center.

BSO said the injuries the teen suffered were not life-threatening, but the severity of his injuries are unknown.

Deputies are investigating the cause of the incident.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.