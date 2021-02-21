Deputies investigate possible shooting at Pompano Beach gas station that left 1 dead

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a possible shooting at a gas station in Pompano Beach that left one person dead.

Deputies responded to the call from the Exxon gas station near Dixie Highway and Southwest Third Street, just before sunrise, Sunday.

7News cameras rolled as a medical examiner was on the scene next to the blue Ford sedan at the gas pump.

The road near the gas station has been shut down as deputies and detectives determine what exactly happened.

