POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Monday morning in Pompano Beach.

BSO deputies responded to a possible shooting in the 1200 block of East Sample Road just after midnight.

Upon arriving at the scene, deputies discovered a man who had been shot. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue personnel also responded to the scene, where the victim was pronounced dead.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene and Homicide Units are investigating the incident to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

