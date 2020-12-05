Deputies investigate apparent shooting in West Park

WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating an apparent shootout that left two cars shattered and totaled in West Park.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Hallandale Beach Boulevard and Southwest 56th Avenue, Saturday morning.

7News cameras rolled as deputies were seen cleaning up the crime scene and towing away the cars involved in the incident.

Residents said they were rattled awake by the sound of the gunshots coming from down the street, which made them curious to know what exactly happened.

“I woke up with rounds of gunshots, a bunch of sirens going off,” said one witness.

“There was rapid fire going off,” said another witness.

Deputies surrounded the silver and black cars that were involved in some kind of shootout.

The windows of some businesses were hit by stray bullets.

Witnesses said multiple people were taken away by ambulance, while the community is left cleaning up the mess and wondering what caused the incident to transpire.

“It’s kind of sad that this kind of thing has to happen in the neighborhood. People are gonna do what they want to do,” said a witness.

Multiple people were taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

BSO has yet to respond to 7News’ request for comment.

