Deputies hope surveillance video will help ID North Lauderdale Home Depot shoplifter

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives have released surveillance video footage in hopes of identifying the suspect who stole nearly $2,000 worth of merchandise from a Home Depot in North Lauderdale.

The shoplifting happened at the Home Depot located at 1195 South State Road 7, shortly before 3:00 p.m. on July 19.

Surveillance video shows the crook entering the Home Depot pushing an empty shopping cart. After loading the cart with power tools, he passed all the registers and slipped out through the garden exit.

A loss prevention officer tried to stop the crook, but he escaped with a paint gun, two blowers, a trimmer and batteries.

The man was last seen wearing a multi-shade red and black striped short-sleeved shirt with beige shorts and red sneakers.

He’s believed to be 35 years old, standing between 5 feet 9 inches to 6 feet tall and weighs between 180 and 220 pounds.

Officials said he left the parking lot in a light-colored beige, four-door older model vehicle, possibly a Mercury.

If you have any information regarding the shoplifting, please call Broward County Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS. Remember, you can remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

