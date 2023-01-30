POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies have set up a perimeter in search of a suspect who fled on foot.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were initially following a vehicle in Pompano Beach, Monday morning.

When police attempted to stop the driver on East Atlantic Boulevard, the vehicle crashed and the suspect ran away.

Deputies then established a perimeter in the area of East Atlantic Boulevard and Northeast Fourth Avenue in an attempt to subdue the driver.

It is unknown why deputies are after this suspect.

