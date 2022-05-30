TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate a 64-year-old man missing from Tamarac.

According to detectives, Robert Jackson Jr. was last seen Saturday, at around 11 a.m. in the area of 8105 N.W. 73rd Ave. in Tamarac.

Jackson stands about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds.

He has gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen driving a 2008 white Mercedes-Benz C-Class.

According to his family, Jackson has a medical condition that requires medication.

Anyone with information on Jackson’s whereabouts should call BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number 954-764- HELP (4357).

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.