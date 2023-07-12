POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man accused of a hit-and-run crash during an illegal street race that left a pedestrian injured.

Charles Standifer was taken into custody on Wednesday. The 55-year-old faces four charges: speeding/racing on the highway, failure to stop and remain on the scene of the accident involving serious injury, reckless driving causing serious bodily injury, and failure to provide proof of liability security.

According to BSO, the illegal street race took place on Sunday evening in the 300 block of Northwest 31st Avenue.

The victim’s family member, Juanita Ferrell, sister spoke to 7News about her brother’s recovery.

“He has head trauma, his chest is swollen, his whole left side is swollen,” she said. “Thank God he’s still here with us.”

During the race, the vehicle lost control and collided with pedestrian Warren Ferrell, who was on a sidewalk before the vehicle crashed into a construction fence and ended up in a ditch.

Standifer, who police said was behind the wheel, simply walked away.

“You left him for dead. We probably wouldn’t feel as bad if he would have stopped and showed some kind of concern and stayed there to make sure he was OK,” said Juanita.

Minutes after the incident, an unidentified young man appeared to take the license plate from the car.

At the same time, a woman stayed with Warren and comforted him. Now his family wants her to know they’re grateful.

“We would Like to say thank you, and she was sitting there next to him, rubbing his head and his chest, making sure he was OK,” said Juanita.

Warren was transported to Broward Health North with injuries to his left side and head trauma.

He has since been released from the hospital, but his family said he is still experiencing pain.

As of Wednesday, Standifer remains in jail.

The Ferrells have created a GoFundMe account to help with Warren’s medical bills. Click here if you would like to donate.

