LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have arrested a man in connection to hit-and-run in Lauderdale Lakes that sent two Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and a third victim to the hospital.

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives on Sunday confirmed they took 49-year-old Allan Da Costa into custody.

Investigators said the suspect was behind the wheel of a red GMC pickup truck that ran a red light near Northwest 31st Avenue and 26th Street, at around 10 p.m., Saturday.

Detectives said the driver slammed into a BSO cruiser. Another vehicle was also struck and rolled over.

Authorities Da Costa fled the scene of the crash on foot.

All three victims have since been released from the hospital and are recovering from their injuries.

Deputies temporarily shut down Northwest 31st Avenue in both directions between Northwest 19th Street and Oakland Park Boulevard. They also closed Northwest 26th Street to traffic near the scene of the crash.

Da Costa faces a slew of charges, including three counts of leaving the scene of an crash involving injury.

