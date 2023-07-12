POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man Wednesday accused of a hit-and-run crash during an illegal street race that left a pedestrian injured.

Charles Standifer, 55, is facing four charges, which include speeding/racing on the highway, failure to stop and remain on the scene of the accident involving serious injury, reckless driving causing serious bodily injury and failure to provide proof of liability security.

According to BSO, the illegal street race took place on Sunday evening in the 300 block of Northwest 31st Avenue.

During the race, the vehicle lost control and collided with a pedestrian, Warren Ferrell, who was on a sidewalk before the vehicle crashed into a construction fence and ended up in a ditch.

The driver left the scene of the crash without rendering any aid to Ferrell.

Ferrell was then transported to Broward Health North for treatment. He had injuries to his left side and head trauma.

He has since been released from the hospital but his family said he is still experiencing pain.

