POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two suspects and seized guns and ammunition after they were alerted of a stolen vehicle in Pompano Beach.

The two men, 21-year-old Adolph Giunta and 18-year-old Jamaal Sims, are accused of stealing a Porsche in Miramar on Wednesday, then heading home.

According to deputies, one of them tossed a gun onto a roof.

Giunta faces grand theft and felony charges.

Sims has been charged with carrying a concealed firearm and tampering with evidence.

Both men remain in jail.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox