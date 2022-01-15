POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two suspects and seized guns and ammunition after they were alerted of a stolen vehicle in Pompano Beach.

The two men, 21-year-old Adolph Giunta and 18-year-old Jamaal Sims, are accused of stealing a Porsche in Miramar on Wednesday, then heading home.

According to deputies, one of them tossed a gun onto a roof.

Giunta faces grand theft and felony charges.

Sims has been charged with carrying a concealed firearm and tampering with evidence.

Both men remain in jail.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.