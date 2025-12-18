FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - The departures level roadway at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport has reopened to traffic after a car fire forced its closure, authorities said.

A Jeep burst into flames at around 11:15 a.m., Thursday.

Traffic Alert: The Departures (upper) level roadway is temporarily shut down due to a car fire affecting normal traffic flow into the airport. Motorists should use the Arrivals (lower) level to drop off or pick up passengers until further notice. — Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Int'l Airport (FLL) (@FLLFlyer) December 18, 2025

Officials urged motorists to use the arrivals (lower) level for dropping off or picking up passengers while the upper level remained blocked.

The fire has since been extinguished, though it temporarily affected normal traffic flow into the airport.

JUst before 12:20 p.m., the roadway was reopened to traffic.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.