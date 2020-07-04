Demonstrators run on Fort Lauderdale Beach to protest July 4th closures

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of protesters stormed the sand on Fort Lauderdale Beach to voice their objections to South Florida leaders’ decision to close all beaches during the Fourth of July weekend as a measure to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

7News cameras captured the mad dash, as demonstrators ran on the sand while waving U.S. flags, Saturday afternoon.

“We want to exercise our rights, and the least they could do is let us be on the beach on the Fourth of July,” said protester James McOwen.

One of the protesters held up a sign that reads “My body, my choice.”

“We’re standing up for what we believe is right,” said McOwen.

The protest comes days after mayors across Broward County joined forces to shut down all beaches over the holiday weekend.

“To me, the beaches are all about health and sunshine and fresh air, and that’s the very thing they’re trying to restrict us from, which is absurd,” said McOwen.

“When they shut them down, it was really disheartening, and they shut them down for three more days. I say enough’s enough,” said another protester.

The closures follow days of record-breaking COVID-19 positive cases. Broward County reported over 1,300 new infections on Saturday.

But protesters said that’s still no reason to close the beaches, especially on a holiday such as this.

“We’re taking back what they tried to take away from us, which is today being the Fourth of July, Independence Day, to say that we could not go on the beach,” said protester Cindy Falco-DiCorrado, “and so we stormed the beach to say, ‘Oh, nay, nay, sorry about that.'”

As of 5 p.m. protesters were still on the beach. No arrests have been made.

