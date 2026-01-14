FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Out with the old and in with the new. Demolition of the former Fort Lauderdale Police headquarters is underway.

City of Fort Lauderdale officials shared video of crews taking down the building along West Broward Boulevard and 13th Avenue.

The PD’s new home, located right next door to the demolishment, is almost ready to welcome the officers and staff members.

As they wait for the finishing touches of their new home, officers will work out of a temporary station.

Officials say services throughout the city remain fully operational through the transition.

