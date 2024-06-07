DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An old incinerator in Deefield Beach was taken down by demotion crews.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene on Tuesday, where crews imploded a building to remove the incinerator. A plume of smoke was seen where the building stood.

The property was being cleared because of a proposal for a controversial expansion of the neighboring landfill, which the county has not yet approved.

A decision is expected this summer.

