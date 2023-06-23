PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver accused of delivering danger to a Pembroke Pines homeowner is facing a serious charge.

Surveillance video captured Sadiki Washington and the victim were engaged in a verbal altercation, Thursday morning.

According to the homeowner and her attorney, Washington was making an Office Depot delivery during the 10 a.m. hour.

But moments after the suspect showed up at the woman’s door, the security footage showed the encounter taking a violent turn.

Washington was seen shoving the victim back into her home from her doorway. The woman fell to the floor inside the residence.

The attack left the woman in great physical pain and in need of a visit to the emergency room.

As for Washington, police delivered him to jail.

The suspect faced a Broward County Circuit judge on Friday.

“Mr. Washington, you’re charged with one count of burglary with a battery,” said the judge.

Washington’s defense attorney pleaded his client’s case during the bond hearing.

“This is a situation which, during the course of his employment, he had a dispute with a client,” said the attorney. “The victim refused to provide a signature. That’s what led up to this thing.”

But the attorney’s argument did not work.

The judge declined to set a bond.

7News reached out to Office Depot’s corporate offices. A spokesperson said Washington is not an Office Depot employee but a “third party vendor.”

Washington remains behind bars on a charge of burglary with assault or battery. His case is pending.

