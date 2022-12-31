FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A computer system outage at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport’s Terminal 1 led to flight delays, long lines and frustrated flyers on New Year’s Eve.

7News spoke with several travelers who arrived at the airport Saturday morning to find a chaotic situation and longer-than-expected wait times.

“We got the airport about 6 o’clock. [The Transportation Security Administration checkpoint] had been completely shut down when we got here,” said traveler Jeff Levin.

“The computer system went down,” said traveler Catie Lind.

The problem led to flight delays and major headaches for passengers who found themselves stuck.

“We’re in the longest line for security I’ve seen in my 50 years of traveling,” said Levin.

At around 5:30 a.m., FLL officials tweeted that the information technology issue affected TSA checkpoints and other airport systems in Terminal 1.

7News cameras captured long lines of passengers inside and outside the terminal, as they waited for hours to get through TSA.

About two hours later, the issue was fixed. No other terminals appeared to be affected by the outage.

​”I feel exhausted and hot, and I’m looking forward to getting home,” said Levin.

“I feel optimistic that I’ll get on the plane. I’m a little overwhelmed with all the people here, though,” said another traveler.

Just after 6 p.m., the situation was considerably different, with no long lines in sight and smooth check-ins.

