FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The defense has rested its case in the murder trial of Dayonte Resiles.

Resiles, 27, escaped a Broward courthouse in 2016 during a routine hearing.

He was charged in 2014 in connection to the murder of Jill Su in her Davie home.

A verdict could be delivered as early as Friday when the jury will hear the closing arguments from both the state and the defense.

On Thursday, the defense only called one witness in an attempt to discredit that his DNA was found inside the home.

“That defendant’s DNA is in the smudge, right?” said prosecutor Maria Schneider.

“Yes,” the witness said.

“And you are not telling these ladies and gentlemen of the jury that he is not included in the other two samples,” Schneider said. “You’re just having an issue with the numbers.”

“That’s correct,” the witness said.

“Thank you. Nothing further,” Schneider said.

Police said Resiles broke into Su’s home in an attempt to burglarize it when he came upon Su.

He then stabbed her to death.

The jury was dismissed and will likely be sequestered during their deliberations which are set to begin on Friday.

If Resiles is found guilty, he could face the death penalty.

