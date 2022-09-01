FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Defense attorneys for the confess Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz made a move for a mistrial.

There was a mistrial motion that was quickly denied by the judge, which all came down to evidence, Thursday.

The evidence was particularly disturbing imagery that Cruz drew throughout his life.

The images in question were Swastikas he drew when he was a child, which he also drew on the gun that was used in the Marjory Stoneman Douglass massacre in 2018.

Defense attorneys said it was the result of his mental health illness, but prosecutors wanted the jury to see those images.

“We are forced to introduce very inflammatory prejudicial evidence against our own client, and because of that we move for a mistrial,” said defense attorney Melissa McNeill.

“It is denied. Your motion for a mistrial is denied,” said Judge Elizabeth Scherer. “My ruling remains the same, let’s bring in the jury.”

The jury was able to see the images Cruz drew.

“I think, this is what he thought about, and this is what he was fixated on,” said Carrie Yon, Cruz’s middle school teacher.

Yon saved some of Cruz’s schoolwork, which had those drawings on them.

Jurors will decide whether Cruz will serve a life sentence or be put to death.

For him to receive the death penalty it must be a unanimous decision by the jury.

