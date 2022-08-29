FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Defense attorneys picked up right where they left off last week as the trial of confessed school shooter Nikolas Cruz continued, Monday.

They presented to the jury people who knew Cruz as a child to try and portray how troubling he was.

The men and women who will decide if Cruz will spend his life in prison or is sentenced to death heard from Cruz’s fourth grade teacher on day 17 of the shooters sentencing trial.

Prosecutors have made their argument for death, while the defense are now searching for sympathy, doing so by outlining Cruz’s continuous struggles.

“He would clench and put his arms together like that,” said Lynn Rodriguez, Cruz’s fourth grade teacher. “He didn’t really blend in with the other students, he stayed apart in the classroom, outside, P.E.”

Also taking the stand was a long-time family friend who knew Cruz as a young boy, knew the family and knew the circumstances.

Last week jurors heard testimonies from psychiatrists who treated Nikolas Cruz in the past.

The defense is trying to prove Cruz had a long history of mental health issues that were never fully addressed.

Several months are expected to pass until the jury decides whether the Parkland shooter will be executed or spend the rest of his life in prison.

