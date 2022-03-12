DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Deerfield Beach woman from Ukraine is raising money to help her family leave the country.

Iryna Panyukova said her two nephews and niece have fled their country, along with her brother and his wife.

They woke up to the sound of explosions last Thursday. Their father acted quickly and fled the country the same day, trying to take his family away from explosions, bombing and airstrikes, leaving everything behind.

The family traveled by car, spent hours driving and waited in line to get through the border to Moldova, and then to Romania.

Panyukova’s parents are still in Ukraine. She is trying to help them to get out.

Donations will go toward airplane tickets, medical insurance and immigration lawyers.

To make a donation, click here.

