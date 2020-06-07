Deerfield Beach to open new COVID-19 walk-up test site

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Department of Health in Broward County has partnered with the City of Deerfield Beach to open a new COVID-19 walk-up testing location this week.

The free testing site, scheduled to open Monday morning, is located at the Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex, near Southwest Second Street and Fourth Avenue.

The location will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday thru Saturday. Testing is scheduled to take place until June 20, but it may be extended.

No appointment is necessary, but they can be made by calling 954-412-7300.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.