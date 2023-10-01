DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crime scene tape blocked off a parking lot at a Deerfield Beach shopping plaza.

The plaza is located along Northwest 9th Avenue and West Sample Road.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are working to asses the scene.

7News is working to gather more information.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.