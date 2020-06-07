Deerfield Beach opens new COVID-19 walk-up test site

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Department of Health in Broward County has partnered with the City of Deerfield Beach to open a new COVID-19 walk-up testing location.

The free testing site, which opened Monday morning, is located at the Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex, near Southwest Second Street and Fourth Avenue.

The location is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday thru Saturday. Testing is scheduled to take place until June 20, but it may be extended.

No appointment is necessary, but they can be made by calling 954-412-7300.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

