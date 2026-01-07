DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Deerfield Beach officials held a crucial public meeting where the issue of who would police their city was on the agenda.

It was a packed room on Tuesday night as residents, representatives from the Broward Sheriff’s Office, and others attended to discuss the subject and a new study examining how much it could cost Deerfield Beach if it were to ditch BSO and use its own departments.

During the meeting, commissioners heard a presentation titled the Public Safety Feasibility Study that detailed what a future with city-run public safety services could look like. It would end the decades-long partnership between Deerfield Beach and BSO.

“The savings are significant. So what could you possibly gain from this? You’re going to get, as I said, cost control, accountability, and an opportunity. Your personnel decisions will be your own, your hiring, your retention, your training, and your operational policies will be set by you all. This is what we do,” said a man who was explaining the study.

Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony criticized the report, saying more data is needed before commissioners make their final decision.

“This is about, in my opinion, slowing down, measuring twice and cut once. As a good carpenter would say, if you vote based on this current report, what you are doing is cutting and not even using a measuring tape or a ruler. Don’t set yourself up for failure. Your failure is going to be mine. I care about the people that live in this county, guys. I got family here,” he said.

He apologized to the city commissioners and the mayor for the months-long feud last year. He added that they should take a ceasefire approach before moving ahead.

“I will extend this contract for two years, and I will pay for the study. You pick the group. That’s all I have,” said Tony.

But others defended the study, saying it’s a quick overview and not a complete report.

“I don’t care what you do, I’m just here to present you the information so that you, the decision makers for Deerfield Beach, will have what you need to chart a course regardless of whether you choose A or B,” said the study presenter.

By late Tuesday night, commissioners decided to delay their decision for two weeks. Some commissioners said they felt confident that the city could run their own police and fire department. Other commissioners wanted more data on the study before making a decision.

But some commissioners were open to the proposal Tony suggested which is granting the partnership an extension.

