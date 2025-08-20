DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Amid an ongoing war of words between Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony and the City of Deerfield Beach, city officials held a commissioner’s meeting Tuesday night to address the controversy.

The city’s mayor, commissioners and city manager told residents that they did not start this fight, but also won’t back down.

“This is not a fight that we picked!” said City Mayor Todd Drosky.

“This city, this commission and our city manager will not, and cannot, be bullied,” said City Commissioner Tom Plaut.

Both sides have been at odds over pay raises for BSO deputies at Deerfield Beach.

Tony wants BSO deputies at Deerfield Beach to get a pay raise, but city officials say his offer goes over their previously agreed-upon cap.

“Never once have I, and never once has anyone on this commission, stated that the first responders that serve our community do not deserve a raise,” City Manager Rodney Brimlow said.

Earlier this month, Sheriff Tony publicly shared a rollcall video where he appeared to place the blame for stalled talks on Brimlow, who is a retired BSO deputy.

“You tell me if I should go absolutely nuclear on this and destroy him, because I have the power of this office to do a lot of damage to individuals, but I have safeguard and protected my personal temperament,” said Tony in a video posted to social media.

Those comments prompted Brimlow to work from home for a few days.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Brimlow even reported Tony’s statements as a possible threat against his life. Following an investigation, FDLE investigators concluded that his comments were not a threat to Brimlow’s life.

Tony said during his press conference last Wednesday that the dust-up with Brimlow is political.

“And when you don’t like what’s heard, you take it as an opportunity, ‘Oh, I got the sheriff now. Let me file another false report,” said Tony.

But on Tuesday during the commissioner’s meeting, Brimlow pushed back against the claim that he filed a report with FDLE.

“I have never filed a false police report with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement or any other entity, nor have I ever provided false information to any law enforcement office regarding an investigation into the sheriff of Broward County,” he said.

Drosky said as a way to move forward with contract negotiations, BSO will offer the city another contract proposal, which they will take a look at.

“An olive branch to go forward,” he said.

Colonel Steve Robson, Executive Director of Law Enforcement for BSO, got a chance to speak during public comment where he said it is possible that the relationship between the city and the sheriff’s office can be repaired.

“To be clear, Sheriff Dr. Tony is not asking to be the highest paid, he’s just asking to be competitive in the region. The second of the two consideration budget options sent to the city yesterday bring us very close to where we need to be. It is so close it’s actually less than 1 percent,” said Robson.

But Drosky made clear he wants all negotiations to happen publicly, either during city meetings or workshops.

“We are going to use facts and figures as we move forward. We are not going to make this decision based upon emotion only,” said Drosky.

