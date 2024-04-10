NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives have arrested a man in connection with a shooting in North Lauderdale that left one person dead and two others injured.

The incident occurred around 3:41 a.m. on Sunday, March 24, outside Player’s Sports Bar & Grill at 5280 N. State Road 7. BSO said that authorities responded to reports of gunfire and discovered three victims who had been shot.

DeAndre Major, 26, of Fort Lauderdale, was pronounced dead at the scene. The two others were transported to nearby hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Through investigative measures, detectives said they identified 32-year-old Brandon Neville Shane Roberts as the suspect. Roberts, of Deerfield Beach, was apprehended on Friday, March 29, and has since been booked at BSO Main Jail.

Roberts faces charges of first-degree murder with a firearm and attempted murder with a firearm.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

