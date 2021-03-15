Deerfield Beach lifts precautionary boil water notice following repair to water main

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The water is now safe to drink for Deerfield Beach residents.

City officials on Monday lifted a precautionary water notice after several tests showed the water was OK for household use.

A boil water alert was issued Friday due to a water main break near Federal Highway and Southwest Second Court.

The cause of the rupture remains under investigation.

