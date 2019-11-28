Deerfield Beach house catches fire; no injuries

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A kitchen fire at a Deerfield Beach home forced out a family on Thanksgiving.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to the scene near Northwest First Terrace and 42nd Court, Thursday afternoon.

Crews were able to put out the flames.

Officials said the blaze sparked while the victims were cooking.

No injuries were reported.

The extent of the damage is unclear.

