DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Deerfield Beach residents paid tribute to fallen service members at a special Memorial Day ceremony.

The city, along with civic organizations, hosted the event.

It took place on Saturday at the historic Butler House Museum.

The event featured guest speakers, tributes, and moments of reflection dedicated to those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation’s freedom.

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